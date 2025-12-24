Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash Lokayukta probe against former information commissioner

The Lokayukta police laid pre-trap proceedings and directed the complainant to transfer Rs 1 lakh to Sai Harsha. The Lokayukta police arrested Ravindra and the investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 22:32 IST
Karnataka NewsLokayuktaKarnataka High CourtBribery case

Follow us on :

Follow Us