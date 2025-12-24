<p>Davangere: The Vidyanagar police have busted a network that was supplying drugs to Davangere from Rajasthan and arrested four people, including land developer Shamanur Vedamurthy. Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash have been seized from the accused.</p>.<p>Ram Swaroop (33) and Dholaram (36), from Jodhpur taluk in Rajasthan, and Devakishan (35) of Siddhaveerappa Layout in Davangere city, have been arrested, while three others are absconding. Besides, 200 grams of opium and 90 grams of MDMA have been seized from the accused.</p>.<p>Based on a specific tip-off that drugs was being supplied, the Vidyanagar police raided a park at JH Patel Layout of the city on Monday. The accused were arrested, interrogated and remanded in judicial custody.</p>.<p>Several cases have been registered against Ram Swaroop in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the Arms Act, 1959, which have been revealed through investigation.</p>.Drug safety: A crisis of enforcement.<p>Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said that there was an information that Vedamurthy and others were supplying drugs coming from Rajasthan to Davangere. What are the roles of each accused? Who else is in the network? Will be revealed through investigation, she added.</p>.<p>Vedamurthy and Devakishan used to buy drugs from peddlers in Rajasthan for Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per gram. Police sources said that they used to sell it to rich people.</p>.<p>After the formation of the Narcotics Control Unit, 8 cases have been registered in connection with drug trafficking and 24 people have been arrested.</p>