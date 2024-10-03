Home
RJD leader on morning walk shot at in Bihar

Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:07 IST
