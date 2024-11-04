Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Supreme Court to consider listing PIL related to bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

The PIL sought directions for a structural audit and setting up of an expert panel to identify bridges that can be either strengthened or demolished based on its findings.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 09:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBiharbridge collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us