Two accused of practicing black magic found dead in Bihar

<p>Jehanabad, Bihar: Two people accused of practicing black magic were found dead under mysterious circumstances in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>'s Jehanabad district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>They have been identified as Kashi Chandravanshi and Rambali Yadav, both of whom had bullet wounds, police added.</p>.UP: Skull of corpse removed from grave, 'black magic' suspected.<p>Kako police station SHO Sunil Kumar said, "According to villagers, Chandravanshi and Yadav had been missing since Thursday night. This morning, we received a call about two bodies lying in a bush near a pond in Enva village within the district. We arrived at the scene and took possession of the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination." </p><p>"The exact cause remains unknown. Villagers claim that the duo was involved in black magic. Investigation is ongoing," he added.</p>