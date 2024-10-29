Home
Two killed, several injured in Patna Metro construction site accident

The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late on Monday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:29 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 06:29 IST
