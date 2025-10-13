Menu
india

Bills for PM, CM removal| I.N.D.I.A bloc to collectively boycott Joint Parliamentary Committee

Congress was also divided on the issue but the leadership felt that the party cannot ignore the sentiments in the bloc. It persuaded parties like CPI(M) to accept the dominant view in the group.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 15:57 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOppositionJoint Parliamentary CommitteeI.N.D.I.A

