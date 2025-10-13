<p>New Delhi: The entire I.N.D.I.A bloc will boycott the Joint Committee of Parliament to examine the contentious Bills for removal of top political executives detained in jail for at least 30 days in a row and this as been conveyed to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, opposition sources said on Monday.</p><p>The Joint Committee to examine the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Administration (Amendment) Bill have not been constituted so far though the motion was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 20 and a day later in Rajya Sabha due to Opposition’s non-cooperation.</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A bloc has been delaying a decision as there has been difference of opinion over not participating in the proceedings of the Joint Committee with parties like CPI(M) preferring to be part of it and the Congress remaining divided over the issue while Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as AAP announcing a boycott of the panel individually.</p>.Bills on PM, CM removal: One month gone, Joint Parliamentary Committee set-up stalls over Opposition's boycott.<p>I.N.D.I.A sources said a senior Congress Parliamentary manager has conveyed the decision of the Opposition parties to boycott the Joint Committee, which will examine the Bills proposing removal of Prime Minister, Chief Minister and union and state ministers if they are detained in custody for 30 days in a row in cases that attract a jail term of at least five years.</p><p>CPI(M), which was favouring participating in the Joint Committee proceedings, will also join other I.N.D.I.A parties in the move. Party’s Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas told DH, “the spirit of the Opposition is to stay together. Certain parties already went ahead and there should not be any division. CPI(M) is with that spirit of unity.”</p><p>Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP had announced the decision to boycott the panel within days of Parliament sending the Bill for Parliament scrutiny. At the I.N.D.I.A bloc floor leaders’ meeting, Trinamool had moot the idea of boycott but CPI(M) and RSP leaders were of the view that boycotting it was not prudent as they would not have an official platform to record their opposition. </p><p>Congress was also divided on the issue but the leadership felt that the party cannot ignore the sentiments in the bloc. It persuaded parties like CPI(M) to accept the dominant view in the group.</p><p>Earlier, CPI(M) has voiced its displeasure over some parties rushing to announce the boycott while finding fault with the Congress for not steering discussions on time to take a common stand.</p>