'Free from colonial mindset': Bills to revamp criminal laws passed in LS amid mass suspension of Oppn MPs

New DelhI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws by voice vote.

The three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.