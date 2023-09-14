BJP, Cong issue whips to its MPs for attendance at Parliament Special Session

Congress sources said the whip was issued as the Opposition believes that the government may sneak in some "key agenda" during the session.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha during this special session i.e. from September 18 to 22, 2023. All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House from September 18 to September 22 without fail and support the party's stand. This may be treated as most important," the whip issued to Congress MPs said.

The government has also listed the Bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for passage during the session. The government intends to bring the Bill in Lok Sabha after its passage in Rajya Sabha where it was introduced during the last Monsoon Session.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said the full agenda has not been revealed yet while expressing fear that the government may deploy some "dirty tricks" and add more business to the list.

"The agenda for the Special Parliament Session has not been announced yet. I say this because in the list of business they have written a very sinister line. They have written that this is not an exhaustive list of business. So they will be up to dirty tricks and they can add some business last minute," he said.