BJP hits back at Congress over I-T notice: 'Reflecting its frustration, should fulfil tax obligations'

Islam said that the I-T Department was “compelled” to take action in accordance with the law as the Congress not only delayed in filing income tax returns but “also understated their income”.

"While the Congress failed to adhere to the correct procedures for filing taxes and appeal, various judicial bodies including CIT (commissioner of income tax), ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal), and Delhi High Court have consistently upheld the decisions of the Income Tax Department, dismissing the Congress' arguments,'= he said.

The Delhi High Court also criticised the Congress in this matter, he added.

Islam said, “Media statements by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders lack credibility, as evidenced by the court's rejection of the Congress' claims."

Gandhi accused the BJP on Friday of indulging in 'tax terrorism' by misusing probe agencies and warned it, saying when the government changes, such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do such things again.

Congress president Kharge accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing institutions like the Income Tax Department, ED and the CBI to subvert democracy and belittle the Constitution, and asked why is the tax department being used as a weapon to harass the principal opposition party.

He also asserted that such actions would not deter the Congress from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and vowed that his party will free the country's institutions from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'dictatorship'.