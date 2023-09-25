Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP never intended to provide reservation to women: Vivek Tankha

Tankha claimed the women's reservation bill was introduced only because the ruling BJP wanted to hold an event in the new Parliament building.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 10:52 IST

Follow Us

Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha on Monday alleged the BJP government never intended to grant reservation to women in Parliament and raised doubts over the Centre's intention to implement this legislation.

“Now they (BJP) say that this Act will be implemented in 2029 after the Census, delimitation and reservation of seats...only God will tell whether this Act will be implemented in 2029 or 2039?” he questioned while speaking to reporters.

Tankha claimed the women's reservation bill was introduced only because the ruling BJP wanted to hold an event in the new Parliament building.

“The BJP has merely performed a ritual in the name of this bill and it never had any intention of providing reservation to women,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed there is an anti-incumbency wave against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and 'reliable sources' have told him quoting an alleged Intelligence Bureau (IB) report that the BJP will garner only 60-65 of 230 seats in the assembly elections.

Tankha also slammed BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language against BSP member Danish Ali in Parliament.

"It is shameful to see people like him as public representatives," he added.

In reply to a question, Tankha said not only Sanatan Dharma but no such statement should be made against any religion which would hurt the people's sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 10:52 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsVivek Tankha

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT