Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP slams Priyanka Gandhi on Wayanad candidature, says it is a 'symbol of of dynasticism'

The BJP spokesperson termed Gandhi's decision to vacate Wayanad seat as "betrayal" with the people of the constituency and alleged the decision also makes it clear that Gandhi family's "political legacy" will remain with its son.

"This shows who is first between the son and the daughter," he charged.

Poonawalla claimed that Gandhi has decided not to leave the Raebareli seat as he was aware that if he does so then this seat will go into the BJP's kitty in the bye-election.

Gandhi won the Raebareli seat due to the Samajwadi Party's support, he said.

"Immediately after the elections, the BJP one again became strong in this seat," he claimed.

K Surendran, who had contested on the BJP's ticket from Wayanad, is expected to be fielded against Priyanka Gandhi by the saffron party from the seat in the by-poll.