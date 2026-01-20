Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP spent over Rs 3,300 crore on elections in 2024-25; Congress shelled Rs 890 crore

During 2024-25 when elections to Lok Sabha and eight states besides bypolls were held, the BJP managed an income of Rs 6,769.14 crore, which includes donations to the tune of Rs 6,124.85 crore.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 02:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 02:56 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us