<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>spent Rs 3,335.36 crore for elections in 2024-25 or 3.75 times more than what <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>shelled out at Rs 896.22 crore, an analysis of the saffron party’s audit report showed.</p><p>During 2024-25 when elections to Lok Sabha and eight states besides bypolls were held, the BJP managed an income of Rs 6,769.14 crore, which includes donations to the tune of Rs 6,124.85 crore, and an expenditure of Rs 3,774.58 crore. The surplus is Rs 2,994.56 crore.</p><p>In comparison, the Congress’ income was Rs 918.28 crore in 2024-25 while its total expenditure was Rs 1,111.94 crore.</p><p>The income had risen for the BJP from Rs 4,340.47 crore in 2023-24 while the expenditure was Rs 2,211.69 crore, the audit report submitted to the Election Commission showed.</p>.Congress leaders upbeat over ballots; BJP, others say it's 'regressive'.<p>Of the Rs 3,335.36 crore the BJP spent on elections, Rs 897.42 crore was paid for advertisements. For helicopters and choppers for leaders, Rs 583.08 crore while Rs 312.90 crore was given as financial assistance to its candidates. </p><p>The BJP spent Rs 74.34 crore on its employees, including Rs 69.07 crore as salary and Rs 5.27 crore for staff welfare schemes. The salary bills of the BJP has come down from Rs 69.11 crore in 2023-24. </p>.<p>While it sold used newspapers for Rs 2.26 lakh during 2024-25, it bought newspapers worth Rs 50.29 lakh during the period.</p><p>In its audit report, DH reported in December, Trinamool Congress’s donations dwindled from Rs 646.39 crore to Rs 184.08 crore while its total expenditure was Rs 227.59 crore, of which election expenditure accounted for Rs 137.58 crore. </p><p>YSR Congress’ donations declined to Rs 140.05 crore from Rs 184.11 crore while its election expenditure was Rs 299.92 crore, including 2.14 crore spent on star campaigners. TDP saw donations sliding down to Rs 85.20 crore from Rs 274.65 crore while BJD’s report showed a decline to Rs 60 crore from Rs 245.5 crore. </p><p>CPI(ML)L saw its donations rising from Rs 94.63 lakh to Rs 2.98 crore, with celebrated writer Arundhati Roy, who gave Rs one lakh, among the donors. It spent Rs 1.69 crore on elections in 2024-25. </p><p>BJD spent Rs 270.66 crore for election in 2024-25, including Rs 6.02 crore for pre-poll surveys and Rs 2.25 crore for post-poll survey. JD(U)’s donations rose to Rs 18.69 crore from Rs 4.35 crore while Samajwadi Party saw its donations rising from Rs 48.22 lakh to Rs 93.47 lakh.</p><p><strong>BJP Audit (2024-25)</strong></p><p>Total Income: Rs 6,769.14 crore </p><p>– Donation: Rs 6,124.85 crore</p><p>Total Expenditure: Rs 3,774.58 crore</p><p>– Election Expenditure: Rs Rs 3,335.36 crore</p><p>Surplus: Rs 2,994.56 crore</p>