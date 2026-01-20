Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘Have clearly explained’: Norway PM responds to Trump's 'no prize, no peace' message

The Norwegian prime minister has made it clear that his government had no role in Nobel laurates' selection.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 04:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 04:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpNorwayTrendingGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us