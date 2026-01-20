<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> has written to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere that his push to seize <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Greenland">Greenland </a>was linked to the frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. </p><p>The Norwegian prime minister has made it clear that his government had no role in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nobel%20Peace%20Prize">Nobel </a>laurates' selection, and highlighted the fact that the prize is awarded independently of political authorities in Norway.</p><p>"I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known — the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government," Stoere said in a statement.</p>.Trump's Greenland threat puts Europe Inc back in tariff crosshairs.<p>Stoere also revealed that he received the message from Trump on Sunday following he and Finnish President Alexander Stubb contacted the US leader to oppose proposed US tariff hikes against Norway, Finland and other European countries over the Greenland dispute.</p><p>"I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump," Stoere said. "It came in response to a short text message from me sent earlier the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland." </p><p><strong>Trump blames Nobel Prize snub for Greenland push</strong></p><p>Stoere said Nordic leaders urged de-escalation and proposed a phone call with Trump to discuss tariff threats. However, Trump's response showed his displeasure of being snubbed of the Nobel Peace Prize. </p><p>"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote, adding that he would now focus on "what is good and proper for the United States of America."</p>.Kremlin says Trump would go down in world history if US took Greenland.<p>Trump then pushed for Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, to be controlled by the US.</p><p>"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China," Trump wrote, questioning Denmark’s historical claim to Greenland and arguing that US control was essential to global security.</p><p>"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," he said.</p><p><strong>Norway backs Denmark</strong></p><p>The Norwegian leader further said Trump shared the message with other NATO leaders. He also reiterated Norway’s position as he rejected Trump’s claims and stressed the role of collective defence.</p><p>"Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter," he said. "We also support that NATO, in a responsible way, is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic."</p><p>Trump had said he would impose 10 per cent additional tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland. He threatened to raise the rate to 25 per cent from June 1 unless an agreement is reached on "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.</p>