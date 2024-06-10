BJP's Amit Malviya indulged in sexual exploitation of women: Congress

During a press meet, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed, "An RSS member Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya is indulged in nefarious activities. He is indulged in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal."

She added, "The only thing that we seek from the BJP is, justice for women... The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell... Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position...".

