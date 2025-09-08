Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Blood Moon': Total lunar eclipse enthrals skywatchers; clouds play spoilsport

The earth's shadow started covering the lunar disc at 9:57 pm as the moon played hide and seek in the cloudy skies with monsoon rains lashing parts of the country.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 18:38 IST
India NewsLunar eclipseBlood Moon

Follow us on :

Follow Us