BNS makes sexual offences gender neutral; new clauses for crime against children, women

"Exception 2 to section 375 IPC provides that sexual intercourse between a man and his own wife, wife not being under the age of 15, is not rape. The change in the age of consent seeks to give legislative effect to the Supreme Court's judgment in Independent Thought vs Union of India (2017), where the marital rape exception was read down to the extent that it allowed sexual intercourse between a man and his minor wife over the age of 15 years," it said.