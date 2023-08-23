Board exams to be held twice a year, students can retain best score: Centre

The Ministry of Education, in its new curriculum framework, said boards exams will be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score, reported news agency PTI.
The board exams are held for Class 11 and 12 students.
The new curriculum also stated that Class 11 and 12 students will need to study two languages, of which at least one language must be an Indian language.
Board exams will assess understanding, achievement of competencies than months of coaching and memorisation, the Centre said.
More details to follow...