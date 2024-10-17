Home
Bomb threats to flights: Perpetrators to be on no-fly list as govt plans strict norms

In four days, more than 20 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats, including international flights, and some of them were diverted. Most of the threats have turned out to be hoaxes.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:17 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:17 IST
India NewsAviation sectorBomb threatNo-fly list

