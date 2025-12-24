<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the bonhomie between the US and Pakistan after President Donald Trump called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Asim%20Munir">Asim Munir</a> "highly respected general", and said the Modi government’s "silence" on it is "disconcerting".</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jairam%20Ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> said there seems to be no end to President Trump’s fascination with Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose "inflammatory and communally vicious remarks" provided the immediate backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.</p>.Questions on Aravalli protection: Congress accuses MoEF for statistical jugglery.<p>Ramesh said President Trump hosted the Pakistan field marshal to an unprecedented lunch in the White House on June 18, 2025. Then Trump met with Munir a second time in the White House on October 1, 2025, when the field marshal presented the US president with a box of rare earths, he said.</p>.<p>"In Egypt, on October 13, 2025, he called Asim Munir as 'my favourite Field Marshal.’ On October 29th, the President praised Munir as a ’great fighter’," the Congress leader said in his post.</p>.<p>On December 22, President Trump once again praised Munir, calling him a "highly respected general", Ramesh said.</p>.<p>"This bonhomie between USA and Pakistan is a very concerning development for India. It provides a virtual clean chit to Pakistan in general and to Munir in particular – despite the evidence that they supported and enabled the Pahalgam terror attack," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>"This is a matter of national concern, and the Modi Government’s silence on it is disconcerting. Remember that in the aftermath of 26/11, Pakistan was thoroughly exposed and discredited on the international stage – not celebrated and lionized as it is now," he said. </p>