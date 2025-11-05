Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Brazilian model voted '22 times' to EC destroys CCTV footage: Rahul Gandhi drops 'H' bomb on Haryana. Key takeaways

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had earlier made similar claims about two constituencies in Karnataka — Mahadevapura and Aland.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 08:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana polls rigged

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian model voted 22 times

Flays Election Commission and PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'Deleted' voters

Gen 'Z' being destroyed

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 08:01 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiKarnatakaIndian PoliticsHaryanavote bankPress conferenceBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us