<p>In a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, just a day ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made more revelations about more 'vote chori', this time in Haryana, which went to the polls last year.</p><p>The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had earlier made similar claims about two constituencies of Karnataka — Mahadevapura and Aland — which voted in April 2023.</p><p>Here are the key takeaways from Rahul's press conference in the national capital. </p>.<p>Rahul alleged that the Haryana Assembly elections held in 2024 were rigged in favour of the BJP. He said that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters. Thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he claimed.</p>.<p>The LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that a model from Brazil, who was registered as a voter in Haryana, voted 22 times from 10 different booths. In the press meet, Rahul presented a photograph of the woman who he said had voted 22 times and presented her case as an example of the alleged 2.5 million 'stolen' votes. </p>.<p>Rahul claimed that the alleged vote theft was part of a systematic method adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to "kill" the Constitution and Indian democracy. "The EC is in partnership with the PM and the Home Minister. They have destroyed poll process. This is reality of Indian democracy," he said. </p><p>Rahul Gandhi also claimed one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.</p>.<p>Rahul also alleged that ahead of polls, 3.5 lakh voters were "deleted" from Haryana. He also claimed that 1.24 lakh voters in the Haryana electoral list had fake photos. He added that one person had 223 votes in two booths with the same photo in Haryana, and also accused the EC of destroying the CCTV camera footage.<br></p>.<p>While questioning the democratic process in the country, Rahul said the future of Gen Z is being "destroyed". He also asked why the EC did not remove "duplicate" voters from the electoral list even though it has software to do so.</p>