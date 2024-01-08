News Now: Christopher Nolan wins 'Best Director' for Oppenheimer at Golden Globe Awards
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 02:46 IST
02:4208 Jan 2024
Christopher Nolan wins the 'Best Director' for Oppenheimer at Golden Globe Awards 2024
01:1508 Jan 2024
2.75 TMC water to be released in Upper Krishna region to save chilli plantations: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
01:1508 Jan 2024
Nepal, India to strengthen power transmission systems, help each other in energy sector
26 passengers injured after bus hits tree in Hanumakonda, Telangana
"The incident took place around 7:30pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. There were 55 passengers on the bus, and 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition," says Kazipet ACP, David Raju.
Gujarat's 'Cinematic Tourism Policy' evokes good response, helps attract investments: Officials
(Published 08 January 2024, 02:25 IST)