BRICS must defend multilateral trading system amid tariff volatility: S Jaishankar

The external affairs minister also called on the bloc to amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 10:12 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 10:12 IST
India NewsS JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsUNGABRICS

