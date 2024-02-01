Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman promises ‘White Paper’ on what went wrong before 2014

New Delhi: Amid the Opposition attack over “mismanagement” of economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday appeared confident about the BJP’s return to power and sought to turn the tables on the Congress, saying their government will present a ‘White Paper’ to draw lessons from what went wrong before Narendra Modi assumed power ten years ago.

Presenting the Interim Budget, she said the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was “enormous” after the UPA government’s defeat and the need of the hour was to give “hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms”.

“The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development. It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The Government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House,” she said.