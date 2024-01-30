Budget Session to begin on Jan 31: All you need to know

New Delhi: In what is the final sitting during the current Lok Sabha, the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Wednesday with the Narendra Modi government all set to present its interim budget ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Incidentally, the Session will wrap up the 17th Lok Sabha by an unprecedented record of not electing a Deputy Speaker, a post mandated under Article 93 of the Constitution. This will be the first time the Deputy Speaker was not chosen during a Lok Sabha tenure.

Starting with the address of the President to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the first such occasion after Parliament started functioning from the new building, the session will set the tone for the 2024 elections in which Modi is seeking a third term.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget – which she earlier said will not have big announcements –while a discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address will start on Friday. After the Prime Minister’s replies in both Houses, a general debate on the budget is likely to take place.

At the customary all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the session, the government sought the cooperation of all parties in the smooth conduct of proceedings.