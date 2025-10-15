Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Businessman' in Prashant Kishor has realised situation not in his favour: BJP

The former political strategist also said that a 'tally of less than 150 seats' for Jan Suraaj will be considered a defeat.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsPrashant Kishor

Follow us on :

Follow Us