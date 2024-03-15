By no stretch of imagination, anticipatory bail is rule: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said in the absence of any interim order, pendency of an application for anticipatory bail would not bar the trial court in issuing coercive steps for proclamation against an accused due to his continued defiance.

A bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar said though in many cases, it has been held that bail is said to be a rule, it cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be said that anticipatory bail is the rule.

However, the court emphasised, the power to grant anticipatory bail is an extraordinary power, which is exercised by the courts as cautious and judicious discretion.

"When warrant of arrest or proclamation is issued against an accused, he is not entitled to invoke the extraordinary power of the court to seek anticipatory bail, though it may still not deprive the court from granting pre arrest bail in extreme and exceptional cases," the court said in a judgment on Thursday.

The bench said the anticipatory bail cannot be the rule and the question of its grant should be left to the cautious and judicious discretion by the court depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.