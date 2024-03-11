CAA implementation: Opposition slams 'attempt to polarise' nation ahead of Lok Sabha polls; BJP hails it as 'historic'

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Centre for notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, alleging the BJP was trying to divide society and polarise the atmosphere ahead of general elections, even as the ruling party hailed it as a "historic" decision that will fulfil the commitment made by the makers of Constitution.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the announcement is yet another attempt to "manage the headlines" after the Supreme Court's strictures on the electoral bonds issue.

He said it has taken four years and three months for the Narendra Modi government to notify the rules for the law cleared by Parliament in December 2019.

"After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam," the Congress leader alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the CAA as a law that divides society along communal lines and said that it would not be implemented in the southern state.

"All of Kerala will stand united in opposing this communally divisive law," Vijayan said in a statement.

The CPI(M) leader asserted that granting citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants in India constitutes a flagrant violation of the Constitution. He added, "Defining Indian citizenship based on religion is unacceptable. It poses an open challenge to humanity, the nation's traditions, and its people."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to fiercely oppose the CAA if she found it to be discriminatory against groups of people living in India and if it curtailed their existing citizenship rights in any manner.

At a hurriedly convened press conference in Kolkata minutes before CAA rules were notified, she asked, "Why do this just days before the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be announced?"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the move and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "humanitarian decision".

"The decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of the 'Pidit Manavta' (suffering humanity) is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," the BJP leader said in this post on X.