Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 2,585: Ashwini Vaishnaw

<p>New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced a 6.59 per cent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27 marketing year.</p>.<p>The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.</p>.<p>Last year, wheat MSP was fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal for 2025-26 marketing year.</p>.<p>Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October, while harvesting from March onwards. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.</p>.<p>Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet has approved MSP of six rabi crops for 2026-27 marketing year. Wheat MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal." Wheat marketing year 2026-27 will start from April. However, the bulk of procurement ends in June itself.</p>.<p>The MSP has been decided based on the recommendations of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the minister said.</p>.<p>The government has set a record wheat production target of 119 million tonne for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), as against the actual output estimated at a record 117.5 million tonne for 2024-25 crop year. </p>