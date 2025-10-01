Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 2,585: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 11:09 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawAgriculturewheat

Follow us on :

Follow Us