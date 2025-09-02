Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Can Governors, President face contempt for delaying assent to bills? asks Supreme Court

The apex court also clarified it is not going to decide the matter on the basis of which political dispensation is in power or was in power.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 14:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBills

Follow us on :

Follow Us