<p>New Delhi: At the two day "Sansad Karyashala" of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, the social media activities, or the lack thereof, of party lawmakers was a major part of the discussion. </p><p>On Sunday, a three-page report, detailing the social media activities of BJP MPs between January to August was taken up. The prime minister was also present at the time. </p><p>Keeping in view the frequency of posts on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, three categories were made. MPs who made no posts on Facebook in a month were tagged “inactive” and marked red, while those with less than 60 posts in a month were tagged “barely active” and marked yellow. Those with more than 60 posts were tagged “active” and marked green.</p><p>Those MPs whose social media activity was below expectations were told by the party high command to increase their posts. </p>.Violence during Ganesha processions: Karnataka BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the MPs at the workshop on Sunday, advised MPs to be active on social media. He said that young MPs have a special responsibility to connect and communicate with voters using platforms like Instagram. </p><p>MPs attending the meeting said that the PM told them that elections cannot be won by development works alone, but with direct contact and engagement with the people</p><p>During the workshop, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, one of the party’s young faces, gave a presentation on how social media can be used by MPs and lawmakers to reach out to the people. </p>