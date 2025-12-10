Telangana's Opposition calls draft Seeds Bill anti-farmer; seeks withdrawal

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana's Opposition party, BRS, has opposed the proposed Seeds Bill.</p>.<p>BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, said any new Seeds Bill must be founded on farmers’ welfare.<br>He said this Bill places the interests of corporate companies above the farmers, and therefore, it must be stopped immediately.</p>.<p>He emphasised that this Bill removes the role of state governments in the matter of seeds, and hence everyone must oppose it. He suggested that the Union Government move forward on this Bill only after detailed discussions with farmers’ organisations, seed experts, agricultural experts, and political parties.</p>.<p>KTR said the party has already submitted detailed feedback on the draft Seeds Bill.</p>.<p>KTR pointed out that the Bill lacks clarity on the measures to curb spurious seeds, and that there is no guarantee of timely compensation for farmers who suffer losses because of fake seeds.</p>.Centre's Seed Bill 2025 raises critical concerns for farmers: Expert.<p>He also said that the Bill contains provisions that allow corporate companies to influence seed pricing, and that the authority previously given to state governments to regulate prices will be lost.</p>.<p>KTR noted that in many places across the country, farmers still follow traditional practices of saving, producing, and using their own seeds.</p>.<p>However, this Bill provides no protection to such farmer groups. He also said the Bill contains easy provisions allowing foreign companies to sell their seeds in the country without proper trials, which puts national seed security and seed sovereignty at risk.</p>.<p>KTR further said that the responsibility of drafting a Seeds Bill that keeps the farmer at its centre lies with the Union Government, and that the Centre must set aside attempts to hand over control to corporate companies under the name of 'ease of doing business'.</p>