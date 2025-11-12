Will fight till death to get statehood for North Karnataka, says Congress MLA Raju Kage

<p>Belagavi: Congress MLA from Kagwad Raju Kage said in the Assembly on Thursday that he would fight for a separate state for North Karnataka "till his death".</p>.<p>Speaking during a discussion on the problems of the region, Kage said the revenue department had granted Rs 8.6 crore to build a Praja Soudha in Kagwad (Belagavi district), but had given Rs 16 crore for similar Praja Soudha in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.</p>.<p>"Why this discrimination? What mistake have we done? That's why I sought a separate state. Everyone has opposed it, but I will keep making the demand. Even if all other MLAs oppose, I will fight for this cause till death," he said. </p>.<p>In November, the legislator had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking statehood for North Karnataka.</p>.Blame game erupts over North Karnataka’s problems.<p>Referring to the decision to provide Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region), the Kagwad MLA said he wasn’t against it, but sought a similar grant to Kittur Karnataka region too.</p>.<p>Seeking Rs 10 crore for each constituency, Kage said, "If we come and beg 100 times, they give us 15-20 paise. This has been the situation of North Karnataka MLAs".</p>.<p>He said there were many people in his region, including well-off persons, who hadn't even seen Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Kagwad MLA also took severe exception to the fact that no action had been taken against revenue secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria, despite him moving a breach of privilege against him several months ago. </p>.<p>At this point, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and his deputy Arvind Bellad intervened. Ashoka said officials were not "co-operating" and that IAS officers were in "jolly mood".</p>.<p>Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal seconded Kage's point that Kittur Karnataka region should be given Rs 5,000 crore too.</p>.<p>Reeling out some statistics, the MLA said south Karnataka had more districts, political representation and several other benefits compared to north Karnataka. </p>.<p>However, his data set in many cases combined coastal Karnataka (a separate region) with north Karnataka.</p>.<p>He took indirect potshots at his bete noire and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and his father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.</p>