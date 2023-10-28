Cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee summons Mahua Moitra on November 2, says no further extension will be granted

On Friday, she wrote to Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar saying she represents West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival and that she has committed to attend numerous political and government organised programmes in her constituency between October 30 and November 4 and cannot be in Delhi on October 31.

Due to this, she requested to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after November 5. She cited the "recent example" of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri being given extension of time for appearing before the Privileges Committee after he requested postponement due to "pre-fixed political meetings".

The Ethics Committee had on Thursday recorded the statements of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had submitted complaints against her. The panel then decided to call her on October 31.

In the letter, she also sought permission to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who had submitted an affidavit substantiating the allegations levelled by Dubey and Dehadrai that she took gifts and cash for raising questions in Parliament and that she provided her official log-in credentials to him to post questions against a business rival. Mahua claimed that Darshan's affidavit was "extremely scant in detail" and provides "no actual inventory of what he has allegedly given" her.

"...it is also imperative that he appears before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provided to me. I wish to place on record that any enquiry without the oral evidence of Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial kangaroo court and that he too will need to be called to depose before the committee before it prepares its final report," she said.