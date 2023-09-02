Caste census casts shadow over I.N.D.I.A meeting

The issue of caste census became a bone of contention among a section of I.N.D.I.A parties for a brief period during its third meeting here, with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee raising objections to forceful arguments from parties like JD(U) and RJD, sources said on Friday.
The meeting also saw former Congress president Rahul Gandhi playing the peacemaker on the caste census issue.
While the joint statement after the Bengaluru summit of the I.N.D.I.A bloc endorsed caste census, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh wanted the I.N.D.I.A bloc to forcefully reiterate its commitment to caste census. He got support from parties like the RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPM and Congress.
However, sources said Mamata was of the view that various state governments have done caste census, and these issues could be discussed in the committee that prepared the draft for the vision document. Mamata also said her party would need more time, to which Rahul said that the TMC should be given time.
Incidentally, Mamata and none from Trinamool Congress were present during the joint press conference that the I.N.D.I.A leaders addressed, which raised speculation about her uneasiness about the developments.
Trinamool Congress sources, however, rubbished suggestions that it was against caste census. “We have no issue with caste census as long as it does not drag religion into it,” a senior Trinamool leader said.
During his intervention, Rahul told the leaders that they needed to bust the perceptions built around Modi. “The first is that he and his government are not corrupt. This is wrong, as he and his government are the most corrupt ones. Then there is this perception that he has enhanced India’s image. However, he is the only PM who faced protests during foreign visits. The third is that he is a champion of OBCs. Like Dalits and minorities, OBCs have faced the brunt. We need to bust these bubbles,” Rahul was quoted as saying.
The meeting also saw a suggestion that a separate resolution be passed seeking inclusion of caste census and women’s reservation bill in the agenda of the Special Parliament Session.
As at least five parties — SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP and Trinamool Congress — insisted on a deadline for finishing the exercise of seat sharing, sources said there was a counterview in the meeting that it cannot be rushed through, but they should work towards finalising it “at the earliest”. Mamata, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav among others advocated for a deadline.
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told the meeting that they need to address sector-wise problems and highlight issues like unemployment allowance, old pension scheme and restoring 5kg rice to BPL families.
Amid speculation that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar eyes the post of I.N.D.I.A Convener, he told the meeting that he was not interested in any post.