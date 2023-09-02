Caste census casts shadow over I.N.D.I.A meeting

The issue of caste census became a bone of contention among a section of I.N.D.I.A parties for a brief period during its third meeting here, with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee raising objections to forceful arguments from parties like JD(U) and RJD, sources said on Friday.

The meeting also saw former Congress president Rahul Gandhi playing the peacemaker on the caste census issue.

While the joint statement after the Bengaluru summit of the I.N.D.I.A bloc endorsed caste census, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh wanted the I.N.D.I.A bloc to forcefully reiterate its commitment to caste census. He got support from parties like the RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPM and Congress.

However, sources said Mamata was of the view that various state governments have done caste census, and these issues could be discussed in the committee that prepared the draft for the vision document. Mamata also said her party would need more time, to which Rahul said that the TMC should be given time.