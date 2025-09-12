<p>New York: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil is not an easy thing to do, and it “causes a rift with India.” </p><p>“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” Trump said in an interview with ‘Fox and Friends’ Friday, when asked what clamping down on Russian President Vladimir Putin entails.</p>.<p>"But I've already done it. I've done a lot,” Trump said.</p>.<p>“And remember this is a Europe problem much more than our problem,” Trump added.</p>.<p>In the interview, Trump also repeated his claim that he has solved seven conflicts so far in his second term as President.</p>.Charlie Kirk’s killing requires Trump to soothe, not inflame.<p>“I solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” he said.</p>.<p>Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics. </p>