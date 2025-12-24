Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Three dozen cops guard BCCI's Centre of Excellence as Virat Kohli blasts ton

Delhi were originally scheduled to play in Alur, but after Virat Kohli confirmed his participation, the game was expected to be moved to the M Chinnaswamy.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 18:57 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketBCCI

Follow us on :

Follow Us