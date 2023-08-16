Home
CCEA nod to 7 multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 13:05 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The proposed projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal -- will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.

(Published 16 August 2023, 13:05 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysAshwini VaishnawCCEA

