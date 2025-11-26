<p>New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday, approved two projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 2,781 crore which will also boost the connectivity to Dwarka temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>. </p><p>The CCEA approved -Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha) – Kanalus Doubling – 141 kms and Badlapur – Karjat 3rd and 4th line – 32 kms projects. </p><p>The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here. </p>.French aerospace major Safran opens MRO centres for LEAP & Rafale engines in Hyderabad.<p>The two projects covering 4 districts across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 Kms.</p><p>The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 585 villages, which have a population of about 32 lakhs.</p><p>The approved doubling from Kanalus to Okha (Devbhoomi Dwarka) would provide enhanced connectivity to Dwarkadhish temple facilitating access to key pilgrimage destination and lead to all round development of Saurashtra region, the statement said. </p><p>Badlapur – Karjat section forms part of Mumbai suburban corridor. The 3rd and 4th line project will improve the connectivity in Mumbai suburban area and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to Southern India.</p><p>"This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, container, cement, POL etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (3 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (16 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 64 (Sixty Four) Lakh trees," the statement said. </p>