Centre gets 14.41 lakh public grievances between January and July this year, disposes 13.75 lakh

New Delhi: The Centre received around 14.41 lakh public grievances between January and July this year, of which 13.75 lakh were disposed of, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

A total of 66,060 public grievances were pending, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 14,41,416 public grievances were received in 2024 (till July 31), including 71,177 brought forward from the previous year.