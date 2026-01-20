Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre provides CRPF security cover to BJP president-elect Nitin Nabin

A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry said Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsCRPFnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us