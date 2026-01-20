<p>New Delhi: BJP president-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> has recently been granted top-category VIP security cover by the Centre, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The VIP security wing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-reserve-police-force">Central Reserve Police Force</a> (CRPF) has been assigned to provide Z-category security for Nabin.</p>.<p>A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to take charge of his security following his announcement as the new BJP party leader, officials said.</p>.<p>Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country, they added.</p>.Meet Nitin Nabin: From BJP youth wing politics to MLA and now party’s youngest president at 45.<p>Nabin will be formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The 45-year-old five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.</p>.<p>His predecessor, J P Nadda, also received a similar security cover from the government, with the CRPF VIP security wing managing the arrangements.</p>.<p>The VIP security cover, under the Central protection list, ranges from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus, and X categories.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Gandhi family and several other politicians and high-ranking individuals are protected by the CRPF, which has approximately 200 VIPs under its umbrella.</p>