<p>The Union government has released the list of holidays for the year 2026 and all the central governement offices will remain closed on these dates. As per the circular released by the Centre, the employees can choose any two holidays from the list of restricted holidays, apart from compulsory holidays.</p><p>For employees working outside Delhi/New Delhi, the government has made it mandatory for them to take 14 national-level holidays. Along with this, they must also pick any three additional holidays from the list of 12 optional holidays.</p><p><strong>List of central government holidays across India in 2026</strong></p><ol><li><p>Republic Day</p></li><li><p>Independence Day</p></li><li><p>Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday</p></li><li><p>Buddha Purnima</p></li><li><p>Christmas Day</p></li><li><p>Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)</p></li><li><p>Diwali (Deepavali)</p></li><li><p>Good Friday</p></li><li><p>Guru Nanak’s Birthday</p></li><li><p>Idu’l Fitr</p></li><li><p>Idu’l Zuha</p></li><li><p>Mahavir Jayanti</p></li><li><p>Muharram</p></li><li><p>Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-e-Milad)</p></li></ol>.Plan your vacations as Karnataka Cabinet approves list of public holidays for 2026.<p><strong>Optional holidays in 2026</strong></p><p>Three optional hoiliday are choosen for the employees working in government offices in Delhi/New Delhi by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT). For offices located in other parts of India, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in each state capital finalises three holidays from the list of optional holidays given below:</p><ol><li><p>Additional day for Dussehra</p></li><li><p>Holi</p></li><li><p>Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)</p></li><li><p>Ram Navami</p></li><li><p>Maha Shivratri</p></li><li><p>Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi</p></li><li><p>Makar Sankranti</p></li><li><p>Rath Yatra</p></li><li><p>Onam</p></li><li><p>Pongal</p></li><li><p>Sri Panchami / Basant Panchami</p></li><li><p>Festivals such as Vishu, Vaisakhi, Bhag Bihu, Ugadi variants, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padava, 1st Navratra, Naoraz, Chhath Puja, Karva Chauth</p></li></ol><p>The Centre has also realeased the list of gazetted holidays in Delhi/New Delhi for the year 2026. </p>.<p><strong>Restricted holidays – 2026 (Delhi/New Delhi)</strong></p><p>Employees of central government offices in Delhi/New Delhi can choose any two holidays from the restricted holiday list released of the Centre. The coordination committees at the state capitals can draw up a separate list of restricted holidays based on local festivals.</p>.<p><strong>Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad dates</strong></p><p>In case the dates of Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad change based on moon sighting in the national capital and other states, the government/departments will notify the revisions seperately.</p>