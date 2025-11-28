Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre releases list of holidays in 2026: Govt offices to remain shut on these dates

As per the circular released by the Centre, the employees can choose any two holidays from the list of restricted holidays, apart from compulsory holidays.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 07:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
;
;
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 07:06 IST
India NewsHolidaysTrendingpublic holidaysGovernment holiday

Follow us on :

Follow Us