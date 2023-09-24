Centre steps in as greens press for strict audit of mangrove loss for infrastructure projects

Appreciating PM Modi’s project MISHTI - Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes, NatConnect said the government should “go beyond attractive acronyms and take strong measures to protect the sea forests”.

The matter was referred to the Eco Sensitive Zone of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Control, which in turn tasked the state forest department.

“We have received a communique from MOEFCC scientist Amrita Gupta on the instructions to the Mangrove Cell to investigate the matter and send an action-taken report as well,” confirmed NatConnect director B N Kumar.

The letter signed by A K Bhattacharya, Under Secretary, Sustainable Coastal Management Division, Government of India appears to be quite serious as it says the communique is with the approval of the competent authority, Kumar said.

NatConnect called for a check on tidal plants being destroyed under the guise of “permission for diversion” by various project proponents.

In his grievance to the PM, Kumar quoted UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, who stated that climate change is here to stay, and argued that every inch of the mangrove system must be protected as plants act as effective carbon sinks.

The ground reality is that project proponents often seek permissions for diversion of mangroves, which actually turns out to be destruction without any supervision or control.