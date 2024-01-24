‘Cheap dramatics, nonsense’: Adani Power and Jaipur discom lock horns in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges with two prominent senior advocates as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dushyant Dave locking horns during the hearing in a dispute between Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and Adani Power with regard to late payment of surcharge.
Arguing before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and S V Sanjay Kumar, Dave for Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, termed the application filed, without the filing review of the apex court's judgment by Adani Power, as an “absolute abuse”.
Singhvi, on behalf of Adani Power, sought to move a miscellaneous application in the case that concerned allegations by the discom that an application by Adani Power had been listed before the apex court despite a final judgment in the main case.
Dave said this had lead to a serious amount of heartburn because the review period is 30 days and they did not file an application for review because they knew the review is not maintainable.
“You allow the review period to get over…contempt is disposed of and order is complied with. Then, two and a half years later (application is filed) in the garb of modification,” Dave said.
Singhvi then said Dave had thrown a lot of heat but not thrown any light.
To this, Dave said light only comes from those who are doctoral and he is not. He claimed that they had committed fraud in filing the application and asked the court to dismiss it.
Singhvi said, "Miscellaneous application is maintainable, but if lordships say otherwise, I will withdraw for appropriate remedies."
Dave again pressed on the delay of over two years.
“Allow the applicant to open and allow him to talk nonsense for a while,” Singhvi said.
Dave said, "It is not nonsense and the judgment of the Supreme Court is not nonsense. I take strong exception, it is a judgment, duly delivered judgment of this court and you call it nonsense."
"Cheap dramatics!" Singhvi said.
He explained that he did not call the court's judgment 'nonsense'.
“It is nonsensical to say that. Allow me to spew my nonsense and allow the court to correct it, that is what I said and my friend loves to deliberately mishear,” he said.
The court pointed out to Singhvi that the main point is late payment surcharge.
Singhvi asked the court to allow him to explain without interruption from Dave.
“I am not capable; you are the best lawyer of this country. Throw light on how this maintainable," Dave asked Singhvi, who wondered aloud, "thumping the desk and shouting, what is all this?"
“We aren’t here to be browbeaten by anyone," Singhvi added.
After a detailed hearing, the court reserved its judgment in the matter.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure with its registry for not listing a matter related to Adani Power despite a judicial order.