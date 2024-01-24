‘Cheap dramatics, nonsense’: Adani Power and Jaipur discom lock horns in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges with two prominent senior advocates as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dushyant Dave locking horns during the hearing in a dispute between Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and Adani Power with regard to late payment of surcharge.

Arguing before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and S V Sanjay Kumar, Dave for Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, termed the application filed, without the filing review of the apex court's judgment by Adani Power, as an “absolute abuse”.

Singhvi, on behalf of Adani Power, sought to move a miscellaneous application in the case that concerned allegations by the discom that an application by Adani Power had been listed before the apex court despite a final judgment in the main case.

Dave said this had lead to a serious amount of heartburn because the review period is 30 days and they did not file an application for review because they knew the review is not maintainable.

“You allow the review period to get over…contempt is disposed of and order is complied with. Then, two and a half years later (application is filed) in the garb of modification,” Dave said.

Singhvi then said Dave had thrown a lot of heat but not thrown any light.