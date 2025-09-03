<p>Srinagar: Heavy rains across<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a> since Monday evening have pushed two of the region’s major rivers, the Chenab in Jammu and the Jhelum in Kashmir, above the danger mark, triggering a flood threat and disrupting life.</p><p>Authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools in vulnerable districts while the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the Valley’s lifeline, remained closed due to landslides and shooting stones.</p><p>The rising water levels have created alarm in both divisions of the Union Territory. In Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, incessant rain led to severe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/floods">flooding</a>, choking drains and leaving many roads submerged. Long traffic jams were reported across the city, with commuters struggling to wade through inundated stretches.</p>.Floods damage border fencing in Jammu; BSF on high alert to foil infiltration.<p>The Meteorological Department has sounded an alert for the next 24 hours, warning of more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over many areas. It urged people to remain indoors wherever possible, avoid taking shelter under old trees, keep away from electricity poles and loose structures, and strictly refrain from boating or riding shikaras in waterbodies, including the Dal Lake.</p><p>The authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to monitor embankments and vulnerable stretches along the Jhelum and the Chenab. In Anantnag and Srinagar, flood control teams were seen patrolling bunds, while sandbags were being placed at weak points. “We are closely monitoring the situation and advisories have been issued to district administrations," an official in the Flood and Irrigation Department said.</p>.Glacial lake floods loom over Jammu and Kashmir’s hydropower dreams.<p>This fresh bout of extreme weather comes on the back of a series of tragedies that have rocked J&K since mid-August. Since August 13, over 160 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents. The worst-hit was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kishtwar-cloudburst-death-toll-climbs-to-64-after-womans-body-recovered-3686951">Kishtwar, where a massive cloudburst killed 65 people</a>, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/rain-mayhem-in-jammu-region-13-dead-including-9-in-landslide-on-vaishno-devi-route-3698589">35 pilgrims perished in landslides along the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) route</a> in Reasi district.</p><p>Scores of others have been killed or injured in house collapses, flash floods and accidents triggered by heavy rains across the region.</p><p>The administration has kept emergency services on high alert, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed in flood-prone areas. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to set up relief camps in case of evacuations.</p><p>Meanwhile, residents of low-lying areas in Srinagar and parts of Jammu expressed concern that a repeat of the devastating 2014 floods could not be ruled out if rainfall continues. With weather forecasts predicting more intense showers, the UT remains on edge, balancing between preparedness and the fear of further calamity.</p>