12 killed after bus ferrying distillery company workers falls into soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as a bus they were on fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police Station limits when the victims were returning home after work from a distillery, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

According to preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.

"12 people, including three women, were killed in the accident," he added. Shukla had earlier confirmed the death toll to be 15.

Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.