Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

7 men dead, 3 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara

The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 13:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Balodabazar: Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck. The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23)," he said.

The three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2024, 13:54 IST
India Newslightning strikeChattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT