Chhattisgarh CM Sai announces aid of Rs 15 crore each to landslide, flood-hit Kerala, Tripura

'In the last few days, we have received sad news about the loss of lives and property on a large scale due to natural calamities in Tripura and Kerala. My sympathies are with the disaster-affected people. The Chhattisgarh government is ready to help both states in this adverse situation,' Sai said in the post.