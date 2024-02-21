Chhattisgarh govt to recommend CBI probe into murder of Bhuneshwar Sahu in Biranpur communal clash

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will recommend a CBI probe into the murder of a 22-year-old man, Bhuneshwar Sahu, in communal violence in the state's Bemetara district last year, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced on Wednesday.

During campaigning ahead of last year’s Assembly elections, the BJP had extensively highlighted the youth’s killing in Biranpur village. It also fielded Bhuneshwar’s father Ishwar Sahu from the Saja constituency and rallied around him to ensure his victory.

The deputy CM made the announcement about the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Ishwar Sahu raised the incident in the House through a calling attention motion.

Ishwar Sahu said his son was killed on April 8 last year and only 12 persons were arrested in the case even though the names of 36 individuals accused in the incident were then submitted to the authorities.