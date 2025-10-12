<p>Mysuru: Karnataka State Bikku Association, various Bouddha and pro Ambedkar associations and organisations of Karnataka, Vishva Maithri Bouddha Vihara are hosting 'Bouddha Maha Sammelana' at Maharaja College ground in Mysuru on October 14 and 15.</p><p>Former Mysuru mayor and convenor of Vishva Maithri Bouddha Vihara, Mysuru V Purushotham informed that as many as about 30,000 Bouddha Bikkus from across the State and even several national and international Bikkus are expected to participate in the conference. </p>.Pratap Simha questions Congress leaders on silence over heinous crimes in Mysuru.<p>He added that, this conference is organised to mark 70th anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar joining Buddhism. About 35 lakh people who have joined Buddhism have given information about it during the caste survey which is underway. The conference is meant to spread the messages of Buddhism and a platform for people to join Buddhism too, Purushotham said. </p><p>During the conference experts will speak about 32 subjects about, 'Buddha, his values and his messages on humanity, evolution of Buddhism' on different platforms. Alongside they are even hosting various events like poets meet, drawing contest of Ambedkar's portrait, essay competition on principles and values of Buddha and Ambedkar, Rangoli contest related to Buddishm culture among others. </p>